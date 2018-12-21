NNA Asia top stories Friday, Dec. 21

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Dec. 21.
Hotel Nikko to open in Thailand’s strategic regional economic zone in 2021
Yamaha Motor planning to make Thailand main base for outboard motor production to meet overseas demand
Messaging service prover Line buys Thai social network-based e-commerce startup Sellsuki
SK Hynix to build 20 trillion won ($17.8 billion) memory chip plant for opening in late 2020
Hong Kong raises base interest rate by 25bps to 2.75%, 4th hike this year