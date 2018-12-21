NNA Asia top stories Friday, Dec. 21

Asia - Top stories

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Dec. 21.

Hotel Nikko to open in Thailand’s strategic regional economic zone in 2021

Yamaha Motor planning to make Thailand main base for outboard motor production to meet overseas demand

Messaging service prover Line buys Thai social network-based e-commerce startup Sellsuki

SK Hynix to build 20 trillion won ($17.8 billion) memory chip plant for opening in late 2020

Hong Kong raises base interest rate by 25bps to 2.75%, 4th hike this year