JR East Group to open 1st overseas Atre mall in Taiwan

Taiwan - Retail

TAIPEI, NNA – East Japan Railway Co. is opening its first overseas Atre-brand mall in Taiwan next month, targeting a consumer shift toward the grand experience in shopping.

Atre Co., a subsidiary of the railway operator known as JR East, said Friday the mall will open on Jan. 10 at the Breeze Center in Taipei Nan Shan Plaza, with Japanese brands accounting for 60 percent of the goods.

The Atre will house 51 tenants on 12,000 square meters of floor space on the second to fourth floors in the center developed by Taiwan’s Breeze Group. A total of 208 tenants will occupy the basement and seven remaining floors.

The company had studied the markets in Malaysia, Thailand and the United States as well, but chose Taiwan for its affinity with Japanese consumption trends, an Atre official told NNA.

Atre and Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. formed Atre International Co. last year to strengthen the shopping mall business overseas as slow wage growth and a shrinking population stifles consumer spending in Japan.

The firm declined to disclose sales projections but has plans to expand the mall business further in Taiwan and other Asian countries.

"We have no specific targets or plans at this point on how many shopping malls we want to develop outside Japan,” said an Atre spokesman in Tokyo.

There are currently 29 Atre shopping malls in Japan, according to the company website.