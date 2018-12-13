Samsung decides to shut down one smartphone factory in China

South Korea - Electronics

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has decided to shut down a smartphone factory in Tianjin, China at the end of this month, reflecting poor sales in Asia’s largest economy. The world’s largest smartphone maker said Wednesday its decision has been conveyed to employees.

According to Strategy Analytics, an American market research company, Samsung’s market share in China’s smartphone market fell to 0.7 percent, or 700,000 units, in the third quarter of this year. Samsung operates two smartphone factories in China -- one in Tianjin and the other in Huizhou.

Samsung has expanded the production of smartphones in Vietnam and India. The company opened the world’s largest smartphone factory in India in July.