Hyundai shipyard wins Japanese order to provide ballast water treatment systems

South Korea - Manufacturing

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the world’s largest shipbuilder, won an order from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding to provide its HiBallast system which can filter and sterilize ballast seawater through electrolysis.

Ballast water, used to stabilize the ship and maintain its optimal vessel speed, can contain bacteria, local plankton, mud and sand. HHI’s HiBallast system treats seawater through electrolysis and its EcoBallast system uses ultraviolet rays instead of electrolysis.

HHI said Tuesday it would provide four HiBallast systems for Imabari’s 63,000-ton bulk carriers next year. Financial terms were not given. HiBallast has been approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

It is mandatory for all new ships, built from December 2013, to install approved ballast water treatment systems when they come into and go out of US ports. Under an international convention, all ships in international traffic are required to manage their ballast water and sediments to a certain standard.