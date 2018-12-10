Taiwan’s Pegatron to move iPhone China assembly to Indonesia’s Batam amid U.S. trade row: press

Japan - Telecom

JAKARTA, NNA – Taiwan’s leading electronics manufacturing service firm Pegatron Corp. will shift its iPhone production from China to Indonesia as the U.S.-China trade dispute lingers.

The company plans to begin iPhone assembly in the first quarter of 2019 after refurbishing of a plant on Batam Island off the coast of Singapore, owned by electronics manufacturer PT Sat Nusapersada Tbk, according to media reports. The plant employs about 10,000 workers.

Sat Nusapersada has contracted with Pegatron to assemble precision electronics products for shipment to North America, Abidin, the firm’s president, was quoted as saying.

He said expected higher tariffs due to the trade dispute will make products exported from China to the United States less competitive.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, was quoted as saying that the Indonesian government guarantees approval for the investment and continued support.

Taiwan’s overall exports in November posted the first drop since September 2016, falling 3.4 percent from a year earlier to $27.81 billion, due to an 8.0 percent decline in exports to China and Hong Kong, which account for more than 40 percent of the total, government data showed Friday.