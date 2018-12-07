Samsung carries out data connection of 5G smartphone test device

South Korea - Telecom

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics has cooperated with two U.S. companies, Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon, to carry out a successful joint test of 5G New Radio (NR) data connection by using a test phone, opening the way for the commercial service of 5G smartphones.

NR is a new radio specification developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a collaboration between groups of telecom standards associations. It allows 5G devices to utilize a great range of frequencies and provides stability and compatibility between base stations and devices created by different makers.

Samsung said in a statement that it has successfully delivered data of multi-gigabit 5G speed to Samsung’s mobile test device using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem and Verizon’s 28Ghz spectrum.

"This spotlights a rapid, stable and effective path to commercial 5G service using a Non-Standalone mode of operation with dual-connectivity," Samsung said, adding the service would take advantage of both 5G and LTE technologies.

Samsung revealed a glimpse of what its 5G smartphone will be like at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii on Wednesday. The demo phone, connected to Verizon’s test 5G network, was able to stream 4K ultra-high-definition video contents from Netflix, an online video-on-demand service.

According to U.S. media Digital Trends’ report, the test phone took about 19 seconds to download a 1GB file.