Japan’s Tsuyatomo to make fire-resistant materials in Myanmar with state firm

Myanmar - Materials

YANGON, NNA - Japanese car seat textile maker Tsuyatomo Co. will form a joint venture in the new year with a state-owned textile maker in Myanmar to produce high-functional and fire-resistant materials for clothing and vehicles.

Tsuyatomo said the state firm under the Ministry of Industry will provide a factory with about 1,500 workers in Shwedaung, in the Bago Region, north of Yangon.

The unlisted Japanese manufacturer set up in 1950 and capitalized at 120 million yen ($1.1 million) did not disclose how much it will invest in the local unit.