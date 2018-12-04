Holcim Philippines to spend $300 million to raise cement output capacity

Philippines - Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA - Holcim Philippines, Inc. will invest nearly $300 million to increase its cement production capacity by 30% to 13 million tons by 2020, the company said on Monday.

It will upgrade its facilities in Bulacan province on the northern Philippine island of Luzon and in Misamis Oriental province on the southern island of Mindanao, with new, more efficient kilns and mills and waste heat recovery systems.

Holcim Philippines began investing in productivity improvements with the rehabilitation of its grinding plant in Mabini, Batangas province on Luzon in 2012 and reduction of bottlenecks at its plants in 2015.

Expansion projects in La Union province on Luzon and the Davao region on Mindanao are scheduled to be completed in 2019.