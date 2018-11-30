Japan’s Iseki to make, sell mid-sized tractors in India via local firm TAFE

India - Manufacturing

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese machinery maker Iseki & Co. has signed a contract with Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) in India to produce and sell compact tractors in the local market.

In the world’s largest tractor market, Iseki will offer product technology to TAFE, India’s second-largest agricultural machinery maker, in a bid to catch up with Japanese rivals Kubota Corp. and Yanmar Co. Iseki said it has no plans to invest in TAFE.

Initially, the Iseki-TAFE alliance will sell finished products imported from other countries and gradually increase local assembly and parts procurement, an Iseki official told NNA.

Iseki has subsidiaries in Belgium, France, Britain, Thailand and Indonesia. It also sells its machines in China and the United States.