Taiwan machinery orders from China slump due to U.S. trade row

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwanese manufacturers are suffering a sharp drop in machinery orders from China amid the U.S. trade dispute, official data show.

Manufacturers on the mainland are cautious about investing in new equipment for producing goods that are subject to higher U.S. import duties.

Machinery orders from China plunged 21.7 percent from a year earlier in September, followed by a 6.7 percent drop in October, the Taiwanese government said Tuesday.

This compares with an increase in orders from U.S. firms, up 3.6 percent in September and 10.2% in October.