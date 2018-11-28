NTT Data to take majority stake in India’s e-payment provider Atom

India - Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s leading information technology firm NTT Data Corp. said Tuesday it will acquire a majority stake in e-payment provider Atom Technologies Ltd. in India, as the country moves toward a cashless society.

Online transactions have grown sharply in India since the government scrapped 500- and 1,000-rupee banknotes two years go to crack down on corruption and illegal cash holdings.

NTT Data has been providing e-payment services in East and Southeast Asia and is now expanding its scope to include South Asia.