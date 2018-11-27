UPDATE1: JR Kyushu starts overseas hotel management in Thailand, adding to condo development

Thailand - Property

--Adds details in paragraphs 3-5

BANGKOK, NNA - Kyushu Railway Co. began hotel management outside of Japan this month, expanding its business in Thailand, where it already manages serviced apartments and plans to develop condominiums.

The company, also known as JR Kyushu, said Monday it manages Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, a rented property, in a central location in the capital. The 32-story hotel is run by Marriott International Inc. and has 298 guest rooms.

JR Kyushu aims to gain expertise in property management in Thailand, a spokesman told NNA. He declined comment on how much the company expects to earn from the new business.

Last year, the company bought a serviced apartment building, Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok. It outsources its operation to a local firm.

It has also teamed up with Hoosiers Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a Singapore unit set up last year by Tokyo-based Hoosiers Holdings, and All Inspire Development PCL., a Thai developer established in 2013, to build a condominium in Bangkok, JR’s first overseas condo project.