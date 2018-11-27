Japan’s Daiwa House diversifies Malaysian business from housing to logistics

Malaysia - Property

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s leading developer Daiwa House Industry Co. is diversifying its Malaysian operations from housing to logistics due to a stagnating real estate market.

The company will build a distribution facility equipped with refrigerators and freezers in the central state of Selangor for 2 billion yen ($17.6 million) by the end of 2019, Yutaka Satomi, chief executive of Daiwa House Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., told NNA.

The facility will go into full-scale operation by late 2020. Most tenants are expected to be Japanese wholesalers.